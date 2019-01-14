Scholar Athlete: Kaylee Segundo, Charlotte High School

SAN ANTONIO - What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?



I'm excited to hit such important milestones surrounded by my best friends and my boyfriend, such as my first acceptance letter from a college (which I have gotten), my senior pictures, senior prom, senior trip and of course, graduation. I am excited for the bitter sweetness of being so close to finishing such an important part of my life because it means I move on to bigger things that will define the rest of my life.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?



Throughout my life, I have endured many hardships, and the desire to never let it derail me is strong. I always look to remain ambitious and strive to be the best by using my abilities, to prove that adversity doesn't define me.

What advice would you give other student athletes on how to succeed on the field, and in the classroom and remain close to family?



I would advise them to always keep a bigger picture in mind. The little things always add up, and no matter what you go through, you need to remember that it's your own life you're working for, and you only have one. I'd encourage them to appreciate that they have the ability to partake in sports, recieve an education and to value the genuine supporters in their lives.

What do you like best about the high school you attend?



I love the close-knit community of my high school. Everybody grew up with one another and we've gone through this journey together; it's easy to be so close with everyone. Although, it's going to make graduating a lot harder, considering I have such wonderful friendships here.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?



I want to attend the University of North Texas and major in journalism. UNT is actually ranked fourth in the state for their journalism program, which does make it suitable in order to further my education and begin a career for my future. It's also a good distance in order to attain some independence and experience life on my own, but not too far, so I can visit home often. And I look to major in journalism because I have always had a passion for writing, even as a child.

If you could have one superhero power, what would it be and why?



If I could have any superpower, I would like telekinesis -- the ability to move things with my mind. I think I just really like the idea of being able to control so much around me. I've also always had a fascination for the capability to have such a powerful mind.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?



I would take Gal Gadot to prom in a heartbeat! Her portrayal of Wonder Woman is the most empowering thing I have ever witnessed; I just love her as an actress and her personality seems very easygoing.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.