Scholar Athlete: Jose Perez, Memorial High School

SAN ANTONIO - What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

What I am most excited about my senior year is making memories with all my close friends.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

What drives me to be successful in the classroom and on the field/court is my family. I wanna make them proud and happy to see their kid succeed in life.

What advice would you give other student athletes on how to succeed on the field, in the classroom and remain close to family?

The message I would give other athletes is to always do the right thing, even when no one is watching, and also grades are the most important thing.

What do you like best about the high school you attend?

What I like the most about my high school are the teachers. They're always there to help any one that needs help.

If you could have one superhero power, what would it be and why?

If I had any super power, I would like to have speed, so I can travel the world and not have to pay for flights.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

If I could take any athlete/celebrity, I would totally take Lindsey Vonn because she's unique.

