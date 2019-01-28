Scholar Athlete: Emerie Poblano, South San High School

SAN ANTONIO - What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

I am most excited to graduate my senior year. I am ready to start my life and become accountable for more than just myself. I've ended one part of my life and I'm excited to begin a new one.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

The thing that drives me to be successful in the classroom and on the field is doing everything at your best. I feel if you're going to do something, you have to do it with purpose. I do everything with sole reason of knowing that everything I choose to do is for my own benefit later in the future.

What advice would you give other student athletes on how to succeed on the field, in the classroom and remain close to family?

Advice that I would give to other student athletes who want to succeed on and off the field and remain close to family, is to center God in the midst of it all. God will bring you back to where you need to be. He will take you to places you would never be able to go without him. I would also tell them to manage their time well and do what they love, while loving what they do.

What do you like best about the high school you attend?

I love the school spirit the South San community carries with them. We will always be proud of where we come from.

Like our school sports announcer, Andy, says to all of the seniors, "Be proud of what you've done, be proud of what you'll go out and do, but most of all be proud of where you come from, and that place is South San Antonio High School."

If you could have one superhero power, what would it be and why?

If I could choose one superhero power it would be invisibility, to be able to get around the "limitations" of the physical world.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

If I could take one celebrity or athlete to prom it would definitely be Ellen! I've loved Ellen ever since I first saw her shows during the summer after 6th grade. I'd make sure we were home at 3 p.m. everyday to make sure we caught every show.

Her kindness and genuine love for others reflect the kind of person I strive to be in life. Not so much her career, but the person she is to others and the impact her words and kind actions have caused on all people from all walks of life.

