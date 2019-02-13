Scholar Athlete: Francisco Martinez Jr., South San High School

SAN ANTONIO - What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

My family's support has driven me to do my best in both the classroom and in baseball. Being the oldest, I strive be an example for my siblings to show them that hard work, determination and faith will always equal success.

What advice would you give other student athletes on how to succeed on the field, in the classroom and remain close to family?

My advice to other student athletes would be that time management is key. To know your strengths and weaknesses and to use them to your advantage. Also, not to take anything for granted and always give 100 percent because there is always someone else working harder than you.

What do you like best about the high school you attend?

The thing I love most about my high school is that I felt welcomed from the start. Coming from private school all my life, I've made friendships here that I believe will last a lifetime. Also, the community and tradition we carry is unbeatable. I'm sad to be leaving it soon but grateful to be apart of the South San community.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

I would like to attend Our Lady of the Lake University and major in sports medicine. Growing up an athlete, I would like to be involved around sports for as long as I can.

If you could have one superhero power, what would it be and why?

If I could choose one superhero power, I would choose the power of time manipulation. I'd be able to go back in time to enjoy memories of the past, or even do things differently.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

If I could take any celebrity to prom, I would definitely take Jennifer López. She can dance and sing and I think she'd be able to give me a couple of tips to be good at both. Also, not to mention that she is currently in a relationship with my favorite baseball player (Alex Rodriguez) and would love to meet both of them.

