Scholar Athlete: Natalie Reyes, Roosevelt High School

What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

For my senior year, I am most excited for the last memories I get to create with my friends before heading out into adulthood.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

I am a goal-setter. I come up with goals and commit myself to doing everything I can to achieve them. I also rely heavily on my friends and family to support me and keep me focused on what I want to achieve in the big picture of my life.

What advice would you give other student athletes on how to succeed on the field, in the classroom and remain close to family?

My drive for success in the classroom and on the court/mat originated from the unconditional support I've received from the entire coaching staff at Roosevelt. For other student athletes, in order to succeed in your sport and the classroom while still staying close to family, all I suggest is that you stay committed and open to communication.

Sometimes you will fail, but as long as you're speaking to your loved ones, teachers and coaches about what's going on (even if it's a personal topic), you'll receive the help you need to get to where you want to be.

What do you like best about the high school you attend?

Roosevelt will always hold a spot in my heart. The contagious Roughrider pride that oozes through the halls will always be my favorite part of my school.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

I want to major in public health because I like helping others and I am very fascinated with the outbreaks of different infections and diseases. With this degree, I will be able to aid and prevent these things from occurring.

If you could have one superhero power, what would it be and why?

If I had one superhero power, I'd like the ability to heal. After watching "Teen Wolf" throughout middle school, this was always the power that amazed me the most.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

If I could take any athlete or celebrity to prom, it would be Frank Ocean.

