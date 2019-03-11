Scholar Athlete: Laken McAda, Pleasanton High School

SAN ANTONIO - What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

I was most excited for volleyball season because I love my team and the game with all of my heart.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

I am very hard working and I never give up. My parents drive me to be this way because they have helped me to have a "never give up" mentality.

What advice would you give other student athletes on how to succeed on the field, in the classroom and remain close to family?

The best advice that I can give is to try to keep track of your time as best as possible. Also, if you want to be the best at something, work as hard as possible and set goals for yourself.

What do you like best about the high school you attend?

I love that I get the opportunity to be involved in everything that I want.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

I will be attending Texas Tech University. I will major in Animal Science because I would love to go to vet school to become a veterinarian.

If you could have one superhero power, what would it be and why?

I would want to have the superpower of never needing sleep because there are never enough hours in the day for me to get all that I need to get accomplished done.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

I would take Patrick Mahomes to my senior prom because he is an incredible athlete who went to Texas Tech. I look up to him because he is very humble.

