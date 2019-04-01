Scholar Athlete: Johnny Zamora, Pleasanton High School

PLEASANTON - What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

The thing that I am most excited about during my senior year is my upcoming graduation and beginning the next chapter in my life.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

My work ethic and dedication is what drives my success on the field and in the classroom. I have learned that the more energy and heart I put into something, the rewards are bigger, better and more gratifying at every level.

What advice would you give other student athletes on how to succeed on the field, in the classroom and remain close to family?

My advice to any student athlete would be to manage time wisely. It can be difficult managing schoolwork, practice schedules, game days and family time. Just plan ahead, set your goals and everything will fall into place.

What do you like best about the high school you attend?

The thing that I have appreciated the most about Pleasanton High School is the amazing support offered to the sports program. The support from our entire community has been a very positive and rewarding experience.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

I will be attending Hastings College to major in kinesiology. From there, I will be applying to medical school to become a doctor in sports medicine.

If you could have one superhero power, what would it be and why?

If I could have any superhero power, it would be to fly because I would be able to bypass any traffic and would be able to go anywhere, anytime.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

The athlete or celebrity I would take to prom would be Michelle Wie because we would probably go play a round of golf.

