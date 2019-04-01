Scholar Athlete: Jordan Mason, Madison High School

SAN ANTONIO - What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

Graduation! Most of my friends that I've known since grade school are graduating with me. We've all worked hard and supported each other through the years, and I'm excited for what the future holds for all of us.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

God, my family and my friends drive me to be successful in the classroom and on the field. They continually encourage me to be a better person than I was the day before. My family inspires me to work hard, be humble and be a blessing to others.

What advice would you give other student athletes on how to succeed on the field, in the classroom and remain close to family?

My advice would be to put God first. The bible says to seek God first and all other things will come. I thank God for my abilities and look to Him for guidance in every area of my life.

What do you like best about the high school you attend?

I love the environment that has been created for students to learn and to also have a good time. I am grateful for the people I have met while attending Madison. I can't imagine being at any other high school.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

I will be attending San Antonio College in the fall. One of my goals is to earn a college degree without extensive debt. I want to take advantage of the opportunities that community colleges offer to help prepare myself for continuing my education at a four-year university.

If you could have one superhero power, what would it be and why?

The one superhero power I would want is super speed. I could travel without polluting the earth. I'd also enjoy getting everywhere in seconds.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

I would love to take Melissa Benoist to my senior prom. She inspires me to never give up on pursuing my dreams. I admire her determination in moving from Texas to New York to pursue her dream of acting. Plus, she's Super Girl!

