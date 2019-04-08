Scholar Athlete: Aleah Anderson, Luling High School

LULING, Texas - What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

I am most excited to finish my senior year and make more memories with my friends and family!

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

I love a challenge! I am always working hard to improve on something in the classroom and on the court!

What advice would you give other student athletes on how to succeed on the field, in the classroom and remain close to family?

Your family is your support system, and as long as you stay humble and grounded, the closeness will always be there!

What do you like best about the high school you attend?

I like that Luling is a small school -- I know almost everyone from freshman to seniors. We are really just a big family.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

I have received an athletic scholarship to play volleyball at Brewton Parker College in South Georgia. I am majoring in elementary education because I have always worked well with little ones and I love to teach them new things.

If you could have one superhero power, what would it be and why?

If I could have one superhero power, I would want to be able to invisible because you can visit places without being seen.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

If I could take any athlete or celebrity to my prom it would be David Sills, the wide receiver for West Virginia Mountaineers, because I think he is super cute!!

