Scholar Athlete: Alissa Trevino, Harlandale High School

SAN ANTONIO - What are you most excited about for your senior year?

What I am most excited about for my senior year is all the fun activities catered only towards seniors, such as running for homecoming, decision day, prom, my senior season of softball in the maroon and gold, but most importantly graduation.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in my particular sport?

What drives me not only in the classroom but on the field, as well, is the fact that at the end of the day, my education is what is gonna take me further and ensure a successful future for me.

Being successful on the field is equally important to me because I understand that there is a whole new generation of softball players who could be looking up to some older girls or watching some high school games, because I know when I was little I loved to watch high school and college softball.

Last summer, I was at a family friend's party and a man walked up to me and introduced me to his his daughter. She was a regular at my games last season and wanted to be just like me, she even mimicked my at bat routine. After that encounter, I not only play for the name in the front of my jersey, I play for the little girls who love the game, and for me -- the little girl that started playing and fell in love with softball at the age of 3.

What advice would you give to other student athletes on how to succeed on the field, in the classroom and remain close to family?

The advice I would give to other student athletes on how to succeed on the field, in the classroom and remain close to family is to not lose yourself in everything that is going on. Stay focused on all the great things your life has to offer, such as family, friends, educational opportunities and so much more. These days, there are so many bad things for people to get caught up in so just stay on the right track.

What do you like best about the high school you attend?

My favorite thing about Harlandale High School is the tradition and the pride in my school. The culture in the Harlandale community is something you can't find anywhere else. Being able to wear maroon and gold and represent Harlandale on the field is an amazing feeling! It's not just a community or a school district, it's a family. I will forever be proud to be an Indian!

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

I will be attending St. Mary's University in the fall. I will be majoring in biology to obtain my degree in nursing. Before even setting foot on campus, I always gravitated towards St.Mary's. After touring the campus, I knew it was perfect for me.

If you could have one superhero power, what would it be and why?

If I could have one superhero power, it would be super strength, because not many people see women as strong. So, I think it would feel good to prove people wrong and show that women can be and are strong.

