Scholar Athlete: Alexandria Torres, Brennan High School

SAN ANTONIO - What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

I am excited to finish off my high school career with a bang. I have high hopes for many positive things to come my way this year, especially with softball. My last year playing volleyball was one to remember.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

My parents are the reason I want to be successful on and off the field. My mom is the hardest working person I know. If I ever need something for softball they make sure I get it, so I'm successful and I'm grateful for that.

What advice would you give other student athletes on how to succeed on the field, in the classroom and remain close to family?

Some advice I would give to someone else, on the field, would be to make sure you have a good mindset. Softball is a game where you fail more times than you succeed, but it's important to make sure that you bounce back with the right attitude. In the classroom, I would say to focus on your grades, always. Yes, you want to slack off on your senior year but it's important continue down the right path.

What do you like best about the high school you attend?

What I like best about Brennan is the coaching staff/teachers. The teachers help you if you need extra tutoring and are willing to work around your schedule. The coaching staff is so loving. It doesn't matter what sport you play, all the coaches are so supporting of each sport. It feels like one big family.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

I'm going to attend Texas A&M Corpus Christi University on a softball scholarship. I will be majoring in osychology because I want to become a Nnuropsychologist. When I get older, I want to help kids with ADHD and veterans who suffer from PTSD.

If you could have one superhero power, what would it be and why?

If I could have one superhero power, it would be to become invisible. I think it would be fun to play tricks on people and make them laugh.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

If I could take anyone to prom it would be Jose Altuve from the Houston Astros. I am a BIG Astros fan and I love to watch him play. He is the smallest (player) on the field but has the biggest passion for the game, and I can relate to that because I'm small, too. He is definitely one of my role models.

