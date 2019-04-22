Scholar Athlete: Gabriella Torres, Brennan High School

SAN ANTONIO - What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

I am most excited for our softball season because it is our last chance to leave a good mark on the program at Brennan and our last chance to make it back to state.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

I am very competitive in everything I do. I always want to be on top so I use my competitiveness to help me be successful in the classroom and on the field/court. Also, people have trouble balancing sports and school work, so that motivates me to do things that others can't.

What advice would you give other student athletes on how to succeed on the field, in the classroom and remain close to family?

I would tell other athletes that balancing your school work, practice and family time is very difficult. But it is important to push through the hard times because you will have time for all three if you manage your time correctly. If you manage your time, you will be able to meet deadlines, get your practice in and spend time with your family.

What do you like best about the high school you attend?

I like that my teachers help me when I am struggling.

They make sure I am always caught up on my work and are hard on me as well; they push my limits as a student.

I also love every coach there. They make sure our grades are where they need to be and make sure we are successful in the classroom before we are successful in our sport.

All the athletes get together once a month to listen to motivational speakers to help create leaders in the sports program.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

I am going to attend Texas A&M Corpus Christi on a softball scholarship and major in exercise science.

If you could have one superhero power, what would it be and why?

If I had one superpower power, it would be the ability to read others mind so I can know what is going on inside their head without guessing. Also, so I can know if a person is lying to me.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

I would want to take Alex Bregman (Houston Astros) to my senior prom because he is a very outgoing person and tries to be very involved in his fans' lives.

