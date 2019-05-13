Scholar Athlete: Larissa Miller, Kenedy High School

What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

Definitely finally getting able to say that everything was worth it.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

I am very blessed to be the daughter of two motivational and inspirational parents. My dad always says "It makes no sense to participate in something if your not going to give it 100 percent, 100 perdent of the time that you do it."

Without my parents pushing me to be the best I can possibly be in everything I do, I would have never achieved all of the amazing things I have so far, in both the classroom and in all the extra-curricular activities I am a part of.

What advice would you give other student athletes on how to succeed on the field, in the classroom and remain close to family?

Always manage and keep track of your schedule.

To be an athlete you first, have to be on time. Always, always, remember that without good grades and actions in class you have no backbone. Your education is the core to your athletic career.

Enjoy and cherish every moment with your family. The memories you make with your family should always be the best ones.

What do you like best about the high school you attend?

It gives me the opportunity to participate in pretty much everything. This also gives the advantage of making many more memories and achievements.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

I will attend Schreiner University and major in kinesiology. I have always had a love for learning everything about the human body and how it functions.

If you could have one superhero power, what would it be and why?

It would be the power of healing. To be able to heal any sickness,wound and injury.

There are so many helpless people in the world that I wish I had the power to help, but sadly cannot.

By having this power I will be helping others to smile, and would be helping myself to smile at the same time.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

I would hands down take Justin Bieber. He has been the biggest inspiration to me since 2009. He also has the voice of an angel that can heal even the worst days.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.