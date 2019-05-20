Scholar Athlete: Dedrick Wilson, Kenedy High School

What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

I'm mainly excited to graduate and start my new chapter of life. I've waited over a decade to do so.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

Thoughts of my future family drive me to do the best I can.

What advice would you give other student athletes on how to succeed on the field, in the classroom and remain close to family?

Don't let anyone tell you that you can't accomplish something. My motto is faith, family, football (or whatever sport).

What do you like best about the high school you attend?

I love attending Kenedy High because I have really close relationships with all of my friends and it wouldn't be the same at a bigger school.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

I am attending the United States Military Academy to play quarterback for the Black Knights while obtaining a bachelors degree in civil engineering.

If you could have one superhero power, what would it be and why?

Teleportation. So much time of our lives is spent traveling. If I could just snap and be where I wanted, I'd have time to do more things.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

Zendaya Coleman because she is insanely gorgeous.

