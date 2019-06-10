Scholar Athlete: Quentin Zapata, Devine High School

DEVINE, Texas - What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

My most exciting senior year memories happened during football season. It was the bond that my varsity team had together. It was an unbreakable bond and I will never forget my brothers on the field.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

I have always wanted to attend Texas A&M University in College Station. That has been my number one goal since my first day of high school. I have really worked hard on maintaining my good grades, so I could stay in the top 10 percent of my class.

In September 2018, I received my college acceptance letter. My favorite sport is track and I love running hurdles. As far as what drives me in my favorite sport, it is that thrill of being the best, giving it my all and finishing first.

What advice would you give other student athletes on how to succeed on the field, in the classroom and remain close to family?

Do not be lazy or scared to put yourself out there. Give it your all because you never know when it is going to be your last opportunity to do your best. As far as family, the support I get at home is what helped me get to where I am today.

What do you like best about the high school you attend?

I really like the small town atmosphere. My community has shown amazing support and has always been there for me when I competed in the state track meets. I would not change that for the world.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

For as long as I could remember, I have wanted to go to Texas A&M University in College Station. Both of my parents graduated from there, so I have bled maroon my whole life. For my major, I am planning on majoring in construction science but that may change in the future.

If you could have one superhero power, what would it be and why?

If I had one superhero power, I would want the power to fly. I like going fast. I am not saying I am superman, but no one has seen Clark Kent and me in the same room.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

Sydney McLaughlin. Anyone who watches track will know who she is. She is an American hurdler and sprinter who competed for the University of Kentucky before became a professional. She is a phenomenal athlete and she seems to have a cool personality.

