Scholar Athlete: Preslee Quisenberry, Devine High School

DEVINE, Texas - What are you most excited about for senior year and why?

Going into this year I was most excited about all of the fun senior events that our school has to offer, and I was really looking forward to my final seasons in all of my sports.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

I would say that my family drives me to successful, and I also hold myself accountable for my effort and grades.

What advice would you give other student athletes on how to succeed on the field, in the classroom and remain close to your family?

I would encourage other student athletes to always stay positive. No matter the situation, half of the battle is always mental and with a positive attitude half of the battle is already won. I think that by participating in so many events in high school I have really learned the value of time management, and I think that learning how to manage my time helped me a lot in high school and will really help me going into college.

What do you like best about the high school you attend?

What I love about Devine High School is the support from the community and staff. Everybody in the community and school always keeps up with the students and are supportive in everything that we do.

Where do you want to attend college and major in and why?

I will be attending Texas Tech University where I will either major in public relations or broadcast journalism, and I also want to earn an undergraduate certificate in sports media.

If you could have one superpower, what would it be and why?

I would definitely choose to fly because wings would get me further than my legs.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

I would take Davide Moretti from Tech's men's basketball team because I loved watching him play this season as Tech made their way to a national title game.

