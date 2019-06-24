Scholar Athlete: Alissa Stehle, Devine High School

DEVINE, Texas - What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

Most excited about new experiences and making this a school year of no regrets. Why not make senior year memorable?

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

Trying not to take every "normal" opportunity I get for granted. Us people end up taking a lot for granted and I remind myself how truly blessed I am to be able to do what I do.

What advice would you give other student athletes on how to succeed on the field, in the classroom and remain close to family?

"Suck it up" is what I tell any teammate I hear complaining about reps in the weight room, a little stomach ache or being a day behind in class. Someone always has it worse and I wish that more would have a stronger mentality that pushing just a little harder for a little longer is going to benefit them in the long run.

What do you like best about the high school you attend?

I love how big sports are in our community and that our small town will always make an effort to support every game or competition. You can always expect teachers and administrators congratulating you after a win or checking up on you after a tough loss. The school cares about their students.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

Attend Northwest Vista Junior College and get an associates degree in science and apply to nursing school and become a trauma nurse. Personal experiences led me to want to pursue this career.

If you could have one superhero power, what would it be and why?

Retain information. Kind of like a photographic memory.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

I honestly don't know.

