Scholar Athlete: Victoria Sunday, Poth High School

What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

I am most excited about the many firsts and lasts that I will be experiencing. I am excited to know what it's like walking to get my diploma and shake my principal's hand, then joining my fellow classmates in celebrating the end of many amazing years together. I am excited to determine my college and getting ready to attend. I am also excited to get into new learning and independence.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

My work ethic in the classroom and in sports is from my leaders, which would be none other than my father and my volleyball coach. They both have taught me to push through whatever pain I may endure and keep my eye on my goal. I know that I must work hard every time I am in the gym, classroom or on the field. They both participated in sports in college and have a passion for bettering people. I am thankful that they chose to work on me in developing me as an athlete.

How do you balance homework, participation in sports and spending time with family and friends?

Over the past few years, I have learned that I don't have that much time for social events with my friends because of a busy schedule, so I try to enjoy my time with my friends at school. As for my family, I live in a single-parented household with my dad and brother. My mother and stepfather live in Arizona, and I unfortunately only get to visit them a few days out of the year. As for school and sports, I always study and work out when I can. I wake up early to get to school and get home late from practice on a normal day. I usually find time to work out on the weekends when I am available.

How do you want to be remembered at school once you graduate?

I want to be remembered as a role model for athletes younger than me. I want people to learn the number of hours I spent working to get better at everything I do. I also want to be a role model that expresses humbleness and encouragement. I would like to believe that I don't always brag about my achievements, but I know that might not always be the case. I have always encouraged the younger athletes to always do things the right way.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

I would like to attend college at either Texas State or Texas Lutheran University. I want to major in physical therapy because I have a love of helping people get better. Also, I was a patient for 6 months my freshman year in high school when I tore my ACL in a varsity basketball game. During this time, I learned so much that I keep with me today.

If you could have one super hero power, what would it be and why?

If I had one super hero power, it you must be the power to fly, so that I can go where I would like to more efficiently. I have many plans and it would help me get places faster.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

I would take Tim Duncan, or a younger version of him. He is so amazing at basketball and was my role model for so many years. I always remember watching him on TV with my family and I learned so much from his game. I always wanted to know about him and what got him to the NBA and have his jersey retired. He is truly amazing in my book.

