Scholar Athlete: Ana Ross, TMI

What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

I'm really excited for all the senior traditions at TMI--giving a speech in front of the school, leading a "Founder's Day" team, the Project Graduation trip. There are so many traditions and I've been waiting for them all of high school!

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

I've been lucky enough to have parents and teachers who have instilled in me a love of learning, so my genuine interest in my classes and desire to continually develop my intellectual vitality is what drives me in school. Staying motivated in running is all about trusting the process and getting the workout done one day at a time, which is not always easy. I spend a lot of time visualizing my long-term goals to help with this.

How do you balance homework, participation in sports and spending time with family and friends?

This is definitely a tricky balance, but learning to prioritize my activities has helped a lot. I'm pretty quick to want to sign up for clubs and commitments, so I have to be careful about making sure there's not too much on my plate. On a daily basis, I've learned diligence. Sitting down and starting homework, or getting up and starting a workout, is half the battle. Once I get going, I can get what I need to do done.

How do you want to be remembered at school once you graduate?

I of course want to be remembered as a great student and athlete, but above all as dedicated in everything that I do.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

I'm undecided where I want to go to college, but I know that I want to be in a liberal arts program and major in neuroscience. I have always found the brain fascinating, and I want to pursue a liberal arts education because even though my major is in a STEM field, I still love literature, writing and other humanities subjects.

If you could have one super hero power, what would it be and why?

Definitely flight, that would be so fun!

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

Probably Chris Pratt. He's one of my favorite actors and would definitely be a hilarious date.

