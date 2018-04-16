Scholar Athlete: Marcos Villegas, Floresville High School

What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

I am most excited about a chance to make a playoff run with my baseball team because it would be a great ending to an enjoyable high school career.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

My competitive nature drives me to be successful in whatever I do.

How do you balance homework, participation in sports and spending time with family and friends?

Often times, I am forced to sacrifice sleep and relaxation in order to complete certain tasks. I spend time with friends and family as frequently as my schedule allows.

How do you want to be remembered at school once you graduate?

I want to be remembered as an overall good person who helped those around him anyway he could.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

I will be attending Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and majoring in business administration with a concentration in finance due to my love of numbers. I was recruited by Oral Roberts University to play baseball.

If you could have one super hero power, what would it be and why?

My superpower would be super speed to save money on gas and to never be late!

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

I would invite Malala Yousafzai because she has made an impact on the world and I admire her bravery.

