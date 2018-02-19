Scholar Athlete: Hannah Borland, Clemens High School

SAN ANTONIO - What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

I am very excited to earn my certification as a limited radiology technician, and to begin the next chapter of my life at Texas A&M University.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

In both the classroom and the pool, I am always pushing myself to be the best I can be. The support of my parents and encouragement of my teachers and coaches help me stay focused on working hard to achieve my goals academically and athletically.

How do you balance homework, participation in sports and spending time with family and friends?

Whenever I'm at school, practice, or with my family, I focus on the here and now. I focus 100 percent of my attention on training at swim practice, academics at school and my family at home.

How do you want to be remembered at school once you graduate?

After graduation, I would like to be remembered as someone who excelled in the classroom and outside the classroom.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

I plan on attending college at Texas A&M University in College Station and majoring in public health. I chose A&M because I love the atmosphere and the tradition of friendliness in the town. I chose public health because I want to learn about preventative medicine before I pursue a career in medicine.

If you could have one super hero power, what would it be and why?

I would want telekinesis, to be able to accomplish tasks faster and more easily.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

I would take Chris Evans because he is a vocal activist in life and Captain America onscreen.

