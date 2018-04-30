Scholar Athlete: Luke Cantu, Poth High School

What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

I am most excited to make memories with my friends and play sports for my high school one last time.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

I want to be the best at whatever I do, so I work hard towards that goal in the classroom and on the field.

How do you balance homework, participation in sports and spending time with family and friends?

It takes sacrifice to balance them all. Which sometimes requires early mornings and late nights, but in the end it's all worth it.

How do you want to be remembered at school once you graduate?

I want to be remembered as one of the best all-around students to go through my high school.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

I want to attend college wherever I can play baseball at. It's been a dream of mine since I was a kid. I plan on pursuing a degree in business.

If you could have one super hero power, what would it be and why?

If I could have one super power, it would definitely be the super speed because I'm a huge fan of the Flash.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

I would take Jennifer Aniston to my senior prom because "Friends" is one of my favorite shows.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.