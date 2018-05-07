Scholar Athlete: Celeste Ramirez, McCollum High School

What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

I am most excited to graduate and leave to college!

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

I aspire to excel in the classroom and on the field not only to make my family and coaches proud, but to set an example for younger student athletes.

How do you balance homework, participation in sports and spending time with family and friends?

I have managed to balance my academics, athletics and social life all these years by having strict time management skills. I have disciplined myself to have a daily schedule of school, practice, homework, then free time. Unfortunately, my free time usually was either nonexistent or limited, but it was a sacrifice I don't regret.

How do you want to be remembered at school once you graduate?

Once I graduate, I want to be remembered as an athlete and student who had a great work ethic. One that was respectful, positive, encouraging, and an overall happy person.



Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

I will be attending the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin, where I will earn my bachelors in Business Marketing. I then plan to continue my education at the Anderson School of Management at the University of California in Los Angeles, where I will be earning my masters of Business Administration. With this, I will enter the marketing industry of the business world.

If you could have one super hero power, what would it be and why?

If I could have one superhero power it would be to teleport so I didn't have to worry about being late or waste time traveling.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

If I could take anyone with me to prom I would choose James Franco. I have always been deeply infatuated with Franco's success in all fields of his career, but I also just think he would be super funny, an awkward dancer and a fun person to be around.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.