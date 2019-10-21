Scholar Athlete: Avalon Munoz, Edison High School

SAN ANTONIO - What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

I am most excited about my senior year finishing strong in my sports and academics. To grow and become prepared to go into the real world on my own.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

Expectations set on me by my parents ever since I was young drive me to become successful in the classroom and in sports. It forced me to create habits, to need to have A's in all my subjects,

to do my best and to compete with heart. Having two younger sisters also drives me to be successful, so I can set an example they should follow.

What advice would you give other student athletes on how to succeed on the field, in the classroom and remain close to family?

The advice I have for other athletes to succeed on the field would be to listen to adults and coaches, they only want the best for you. For you to push past your mental limits, but keep yourself healthy. To succeed in school, it may seem difficult to maintain with everything that goes on, but if you put the same work ethic, talk to your teachers, pay attention, study, ask for assistance, when needed, and don't procrastinate, you will succeed. Remain close to your family and just try to include them in your daily life; they want to hear how your day was, what excites or troubles you. All it takes is something small, like talking and laughing after a game during dinner.

What do you like best about the high school you attend?

I like the teachers and coaches because you build bonds quickly throughout the year and gain lasting lessons and reliance for the future that they take part in shaping.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

I would like to attend Baylor because it isn't too far from home, has a nice community and is a good school in my interest in computer science. I have chosen computer science because it has fascinated me since my freshman year and knowledge that our technology will grow.

If you could have one superhero power, what would it be and why?

If I could have one superhero power, it would be the ability to fly because it is a quick form of transportation and you don't have to worry about traffic or gas that pollutes the air. It would be quick and efficient except for certain weather conditions.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

I would take Kevin Hart to my senior prom because I believe he would make the night fun with his jokes and help everybody have a great night. Plus, he would only be a few inches taller than me.

