Scholar Athlete: Benjamin Greene, Warren High School

1. What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

I am most excited about graduating and starting my life and being able to plan out my future from my current decisions. I am also excited to see my classmates grow into great human beings and being able to remember them when we all get older.

2. What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

The one thing that drives me to be successful in the classroom and on the football field is my competitiveness. I always set out to beat the person next and across from me. I also set personal goals for myself and if I don't achieve them I know what I need to get better at.

3. How do you balance homework, participation in sports and spending time with family and friends?

Balancing everything is one of the battles that takes planning out to conquer. I work 6-7 days a week after school, so I rarely get to spend time with my family and friends and I stay up late at night to make sure I get my homework done. I often lose sleep, but I always make sure I'm ahead of the game when my academics comes into play.

4. How do you want to be remembered at school once you graduate?

I want to remembered as a respectful student who helped anyone out when they needed it.. Also, I want to be remembered as a caring individual who put everyone else before him.

5. Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

I chose to attend Howard Payne University because the environment felt like home when I took my overnight football visit. The coaches welcomed everyone in dressed in their Sunday’s best. They also eat dinner with us and the president of the university eat with us as well. The college students were some of the best individuals I have met and it inspired me to become a Yellow Jacket. I am Majoring in Nutrition-Dietetics because I see too many young children who are diagnosed with diabetes at such a young age. I want to be the vehicle that produces change in their lives and assist families who are in need.

6. If you could have one super hero power, what would it be and why?

If I could have one superhero power it would be super speed! It would allow me to get everything i need done very fast and I could look back and know I won’t be stressed out.

7. If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

If I could take an athlete to prom I would definitely have to go with Sydney McLaughlin. Her dedication and passion for her sport drives many kids to be like her and that's inspiring.

