Scholar Athlete: Emily Cartwright, East Central High School

What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

I was really excited for my last cross country season with my teammates (two of which I've ran with for the last six years) and just making more memories and enjoying one last ride with my teammates and friends.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

What drives me to be successful is that I will not allow myself to be content with being mediocre because of my self-pride. My family is also huge factor of what drives me to be the best, both on and off the course. My mom and dad have always supported in everything I do and all of my accomplishments and held my actions to a very high standard, which leads me to try to be the best I can be in everything I do.

How do you balance homework, participation in sports and spending time with family and friends?

It's been quite tough trying balance practices, time with friends/family, homework, and extracurricular activities over the years. But I have learned how to rank my priorities and practice good time management skills.

How do you want to be remembered at school once you graduate?

I want to be remembered for my work ethic and dedication, as well as being a good role model that younger runners and other athletes can look up to and aspire to be like.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

I have already committed to attend and run cross country and track for the University of Incarnate Word in the fall of 2018. I plan to major in nursing.

If you could have one super hero power, what would it be and why?

If I could have one super hero power, it would definitely be to have the ability to fly, so that I could go anywhere in the world whenever I want.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

I would definitely take Matthew Gray Gubler; he's always been one of my favorite actors.

