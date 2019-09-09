Scholar Athlete: Gilbert Salas III, Holy Cross

SAN ANTONIO - What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

What I'm most excited about my senior year is football season and all the memories that are going to be made.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

What drives me to do good on the field and in the classroom is my family, and especially my grandma, who just recently passed away.

What do you like best about the high school you attend?

What I like best about the high school that I attend is that I'm friends with everyone and it feels like home.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

I'd like to attend Texas A&M University.

If you could have one superhero power, what would it be and why?

If I could have any superpower, I would want it to be that I am invincible. I think it's a mixture of basically every superpower, and it'll come in handy

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

If I could take any celebrity to prom it would be Alex Morgan.



