Scholar Athlete: Greg Petri, Central Catholic High School

1. What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

What I am most excited about senior year is graduation, since everything else already passed, but I definitely am excited to move on and see what else life has in store.

2. What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

What drives me to be successful in all that I do is my parents. They have invested so much of their time and money to raise and educate me, anything less than working towards my dreams would a waste of a lot of sacrifice and potential.

3. How do you balance homework, participation in sports and spending time with family and friends?

When I was playing soccer it was hard to balance the rest of my life, including homework, especially since we practiced everyday from 7:30 to about 10:50pm. I wasted no time getting my work done before and after practice, and found a sliver of time for my friends on the weekends. I basically tried to waste as little time as possible. It was hard, but two state championships is definitely worth it.

4. How do you want to be remembered at school once you graduate?

I want to be remembered at Central Catholic as the artist. I created three huge mural backdrops for our school-wide masses, designed over 15 t-shirts for the school, drew Easter and Christmas card designs for the school, and created nine large detailed drawings for Latin Competitions during my years...so I think I will be remembered as the artist.

5. Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

I am going to attend Texas A&M because of the comradery, school spirit, and academics. I hope to major in Materials Science and Engineering because this field not only gives me the opportunity to be creative and artistic while discovering and improving upon new materials, but also will hopefully grant me a large enough salary to comfortably provide for my future family.

6. If you could have one super hero power, what would it be and why?

If I could choose a superpower it would be to be able to fly. How could that not be really cool.

7. If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

If I could've taken any celebrity to my senior prom I would've been Emma Watson, since I have loved her since I saw the Harry Potter movies. But I was very happy to have taken my girlfriend too.

