Scholar Athlete: Kalynn Stigger, Roosevelt High School

SAN ANTONIO - What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

I am excited to create lasting memories with my friends as we take every opportunity to make the most of these final months as high school students.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

I am 99 percent self-motivated! I always strive to challenge myself, and this constant internal competition has driven me to exceed expectations I have set for myself in both academics and athletics.

How do you balance homework, participation in sports and spending time with family and friends?

I take advantage of any free time I have whether it be on the bus ride to and from athletic facilities, waiting at Blossom for the game before us to finish, or in the locker room waiting for our game to start. My teammates and coaches have caught me on countless occasions sneaking in another paragraph from my textbook, writing out a chemistry labs and working on a homework assignment. These small moments occur often and taking advantage of them has opened larger segments of time to spend with friends and family.

How do you want to be remembered at school once you graduate?

I want to be remembered at my school for consistently achieving academic greatness. I want my success to be an inspiration to younger students at my school who may be discouraged by how the public tends to perceive our establishment. I want my legacy to serve as a model for others long after I have graduated from Roosevelt.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

I am currently debating between two well established institutions: University of North Texas and Sam Houston State University. I plan to study forensic chemistry at either of the universities because I have chased the dream of becoming a forensic scientist since I was a child, and this is the next step in achieving it.

If you could have one super hero power, what would it be and why?

I choose to have the power to see into the future, so that I can choose whichever path will be most beneficial.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

I would have to take Shemar Moore because I admire the work he is doing in his acting career. "Criminal Minds," a television show in which he starred, was one of my favorite shows for a very long time and one of my inspirations for pursuing a career in forensic science.

