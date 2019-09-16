Scholar Athlete: Maggie Nava, Holy Cross

SAN ANTONIO - What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

I am most excited about finishing my high school years strong on the field and in the classroom with my friends and teammates before graduation.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

What drives me to be successful are my parents. They have taught me the skills that are necessary to succeed and always encourage me to give my best effort despite the circumstances.

What advice would you give other student athletes on how to succeed on the field, in the classroom and remain close to family?

The advice I would give to other student athletes that want to succeed is to learn by watching others and to stay close to family by including them in all your successes and failures.

What do you like best about the high school you attend?

What I like best about Holy Cross is how it has become my second home. My friends, classmates, teammates and teachers have become my family and I couldn't have asked for a better high school experience.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

I want to attend Trinity University and double major in accounting and spanish because they have a great accounting program and I believe I would get the second home experience there like I did at Holy Cross.

If you could have one superhero power, what would it be and why?

If I could have one superhero power it would be the power of healing because I would be able to take away others and my own physical, emotional and mental pain and suffering.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

If I could take any athlete to my senior prom it would be Mike Trout because he is humble and could give me a few tips to improve my swing.

