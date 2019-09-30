Scholar Athlete: Nicholas Munoz, Harlandale High School

SAN ANTONIO - What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

I am most excited for my senior year as my final high school season of football and track and field. I want to continue to focus on my grades and be actively involved with my senior class.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

The no-pass and no-play regulations make me focus to be successful in all my classes and making an effort to be in the top 10% of my class. In football and track and field, I always try to improve on my weaknesses and strengths by continuing working hard.

What advice would you give other student athletes on how to succeed on the field, in the classroom and remain close to family?

On the playing field, you need to be coachable and listen to the coaches. You also need to be humble and always improve on everything. To be successful in the classroom, you need to turn in all your work on time and focus in class. Communicate with your family as much as possible and spend time with them, as they are your biggest supporters.

What do you like best about the high school you attend?

I love the community involvement with our school and gives it the family feel. During the games, you will always see the stands filled with many past, present and future alumni and their families. The community enjoys supporting Harlandale.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

I am hoping to receive a football or track and field scholarship to attend a college or attend Northwest Vista College and after two years transfer to UTSA to major in cyber security. I was in a class last year at my school that taught the introduction into computer networking, computer maintenance and cyber security. The class was very intriguing to me, so I want to continue to further my education in that field.

If you could have one superhero power, what would it be and why?

One superpower I have always wanted was the ability to make everyone who is sick or has a disease to be cured with the touch of my hand.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

I would take Aly Raisman to prom, so she can teach me how to dance and also steal the show and all the focus would be on us during the prom.

