Scholar Athlete: Peyton Hummel, O'Connor High School

SAN ANTONIO - What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

I'm most excited to spend one last year making memories with my best friends before we part our separate ways for college.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

I'm lucky enough to have an incredibly supportive family and group of friends that want the best for me and push me to do well in every activity. At the same time, I'm intrinsically motivated and hold myself up to high standards. I've always thought it's important to give my all in the classroom in order to be successful in the future and on the court to help my team win.

What advice would you give other student athletes on how to succeed on the field, in the classroom and remain close to family?

I would tell them that they have to love what they're doing more than they dislike the hardships and sacrifices of the sport. If your heart isn't completely in it, then it's hard to dedicate the necessary time and effort into being successful. It's hard to find a balance between school work, athletics and time with family and friends, but it's definitely doable.

What do you like best about the high school you attend?

I love the school pride that accompanies O'Connor in every aspect of the school. Students are really passionate about what they're doing, whether it's extracurricular activities or in the classroom. And of course, I also love the winning culture of O'Connor athletics.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

I'm committed to play volleyball at Colorado College, a liberal arts school in Colorado Springs. I chose CC because they have a great volleyball program and offer a truly, unique learning experience with their Block Plan, which allows only study one course at a time. I'm really excited to go to such a beautiful school with a strong academic reputation and hardworking students.

If you could have one superhero power, what would it be and why?

I would want the power to control time so that I could slow it down when I don't have enough time to do the fun things I would like to do, or for when I procrastinate assignments badly and have to rush to get them done before a due date.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

I would take Shawn Mendes to prom because I love his music, he seems down to earth and I know all of my friends would be really jealous.

