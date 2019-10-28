Scholar Athlete: Skye Thomas, Brackenridge High School

SAN ANTONIO - What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

I'm most excited about giving my all and going further than everything I did last year.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

My family is my motivation, but also I'm my own motivation; I do everything for me and what I believe in.

What advice would you give other student athletes on how to succeed on the field, in the classroom and remain close to family?

Start before you're ready, try everything; never say no and give it your all.

What do you like best about the high school you attend?

The administration and the classes provided.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

Texas A&M University, where I will major in nursing because they have a good nursing program and basketball team.

If you could have one superhero power, what would it be and why?

Teleport because you could never be late.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

Drake because he is cute and I love his songs.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.