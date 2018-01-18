Scholar Athlete: Tanner McKay, East Central High School

SAN ANTONIO - What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

The thing I am most excited for is graduating with my friends and making the most out of the time I have left in high school.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

The thing that drives me the most is the desire to be the best, not just the best in school or in sports but to be the best version of myself that I can be.

How do you balance homework, participation in sports and spending time with family and friends?

The thing that helps me balance my time is doing the things I have to do before doing the things I want to do, whether that is homework, chores, or a workout. It requires a little bit of sacrifice, whether that is sacrificing time with friends in order to do homework or sacrificing watching TV to do a project.

How do you want to be remembered at school once you graduate?

I want to be remembered as someone who worked hard to be successful in the classroom and on the field.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

I would like to attend Texas A&M University in College Station, and major in civil engineering because I really enjoy physics and how math and science can be used together.

If you could have one superhero power, what would it be and why?

My super power would have to be super strength because my favorite superhero has always been the The Incredible Hulk.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

I would take Allyson Felix because she is so good at what she does. I would want to ask her about what it is like to compete for our country at the Olympics and what she did in order to become one of the fastest sprinters on the planet.

