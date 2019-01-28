Smithson Valley swimming wants more than district dominance

SPRING BRANCH, Texas - The beat goes on for the Smithson Valley swimming & diving team.

This past Saturday, the Rangers secured both the boys and girls team titles at the District 25-6A Championships for the fourth and fifth consecutive seasons respectively. The boys won in convincing fashion, while the girls squeaked out a narrow seven-point victory over Clemens.

Senior Konnar Klinksiek led the way for the boys, setting two district records in the 50-yard freestyle (20.82) and 100-yard butterfly (50.57). He also contributed critical legs to the team's district-champion 200-yard medley relay and 200-yard freestyle relay. Junior Joe Hunt delivered with a pair of victories in the 200-yard freestyle (1:49.71) and 100-yard backstroke (52.06), while sophomore Carter Hill threw down a 59.68 to win the 100-yard breaststroke. Freshman Laney Skrobanek won the Rangers' only individual girls title of the day in the 100-yard backstroke (1:00.17).

But success at the district level is nothing new to Smithson Valley. This year, the Rangers have their sights set on an even bigger goal.

"We're trying to medal at State," said senior Shaun Besch. "As a team, we have a big chance to win our Regional meet overall this year. That's huge for us. We've never been able to get close to that. We've all collected our goals together and we're working for some goals that we've never been able to accomplish before."

"I really want to leave a great legacy for us," Klinksiek said. "I want to be able to break all the records, and set a new, higher standard for everybody. I want to give them new goals to push for in the upcoming years."

So far, so good. A quick look at the boys side of Smithson Valley's record board shows a lot of empty spaces -- all soon to be filled with brand new time standards.

"Our board is almost clean," said Besch. "We're definitely pushing harder and swimming faster. We're all hyper focused and we've really put the work in the water. The results are starting to show."

The boys team has lofty aspirations. The girls team was thrilled to continue their incredible streak of district championships. But outside of gender-specific point totals, there is no divide on this edition of the Smithson Valley swimming & diving team -- and the Rangers are stronger for it, in and out of the pool.

"Our whole team is really close," said senior Mackenzie Hamlet. "I love all the girls on the team. The guys are great. It's not like the guys are over here and the girls are over there. Everyone's super inclusive, and it's a lot of fun."

"We're such good friends, we can talk to each other about anything," senior Jacquelyne Howell said. "We've been putting in hard work at practices, and I see lots of improvement at meets."

"It's so nice feeling confident and not being afraid to try new things," said senior Aulia Weatherford. "I can ask someone if there's something in my stroke I need to fix. You're not embarrassed to ask for help or just be yourself. We have our goal in mind, and we really want to stay ahead of that. I think it's always important for people to keep trying their hardest, even if they're not swimming their fastest."

Years of hard work and dedication are on the line next weekend at Regionals, with berths in the State meet up for grabs. It's a chance to make Smithson Valley history -- something Klinksiek has been eyeing since the season began.

"I want to go out with a bang," Klinksiek said. "I've worked my way up all four years, but this year is definitely the last one. My goal is to win, honestly. Last year, I was third in both of my events. This year I want to be at the top. We work really well together. We're a really close, tight-knit group of kids. I think we can do some damage at State."

The Rangers swimmers will return to Josh Davis Natatorium for Regionals on Friday, Feb. 1. Preliminary heats begin at 11 a.m. Divers will open their competition on Thursday, Jan. 31 at 2 p.m.

