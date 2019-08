Live from Oxnard, California and San Antonio, Greg Simmons and Larry Ramirez break down all of the biggest sports headlines from the week that was, including which contract extensions the Cowboys should prioritize, the strength of Dallas’ defense, the Texans waiving D’Onta Foreman and who will end their hold out first between Ezekiel Elliott and Jadeveon Clowney.

