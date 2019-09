Greg Simmons and Larry Ramirez break down all of the week's biggest sports headlines, including the Cowboys and Texans wins on Sunday, whether the Longhorns or the Aggies were more impressive in their blowout victories, Team USA's stunning loss in the FIBA World Cup and Dennis Rodman's 30 for 30 documentary not mentioning his time in San Antonio.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.