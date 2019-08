Greg Simmons and Larry Ramirez break down all of the week’s biggest sports headlines, including the takeaways from the Cowboys’ demolition of the Texans, Ezekiel Elliott reportedly rejecting his most recent contract offer, Andrew Luck retiring from the NFL, whether UT or Texas A&M will have a better season, and who will win the first-ever game between UTSA and UIW.

