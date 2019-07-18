The Sports Guys Extra featuring Greg, Larry, and Jake: 7/17/19

Check out an expanded version of The Sports Guys, which takes you behind the scenes of the KSAT Sports department.
This week, Greg, Larry, and Jake discuss the following topics:
-
Ezekiel Elliott has threatened training camp holdout if Dallas Cowboys don’t start new contract talks.
-
The Houston Texans' inability to reach a long-term deal with Jadeveon Clowney.
-
How UT QB Sam Ehlinger deals with hyper hate.
-
And the Texas A&M Aggies' Kellen Mond saying he’s the best quarterback in the SEC.
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.