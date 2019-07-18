Instant Replay

The Sports Guys Extra featuring Greg, Larry, and Jake: 7/17/19

By Greg Simmons - Sports Anchor/Director, Larry Ramirez - Sports Anchor, Jake Kobersky

Check out an expanded version of The Sports Guys, which takes you behind the scenes of the KSAT Sports department.

This week, Greg, Larry, and Jake discuss the following topics:

Related Content

  • Ezekiel Elliott has threatened training camp holdout if Dallas Cowboys don’t start new contract talks.

  • The Houston Texans' inability to reach a long-term deal with Jadeveon Clowney.  

  • How UT QB Sam Ehlinger deals with hyper hate.

  • And the Texas A&M Aggies' Kellen Mond saying he’s the best quarterback in the SEC. 

