Greg Simmons and Larry Ramirez discuss all of the week’s biggest sports headlines, including Kawhi Leonard’s free agency future and the possibility of teaming up with LeBron James in Los Angeles, the Spurs’ potential of extending DeMar DeRozan’s contract, the Texans moving training camp back to Houston, and Tom Dundon requesting a refund for his investment in the Alliance of American Football.

