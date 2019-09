Greg Simmons and Larry Ramirez break down all of the week's biggest sports headlines, including the possibility of Ezekiel Elliott ending his holdout sooner rather than later, the Texans' wild roster moves before the start of the regular season, a look ahead at both the Longhorns and Aggies' schedules, and the results of the "Hometown Showdown" between UTSA and UIW.

