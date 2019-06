Greg Simmons and Jake Kobersky break down the week’s biggest sports stories, including Raptors guard Fred VanVleet’s comments about Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich during Toronto’s celebratory parade, who the Spurs might target in free agency, whether Durant’s injury will affect his free agent offers, who won the Lakers and Pelicans trade for Anthony Davis.

