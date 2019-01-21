Trompeter has Trinity Swimming & Diving setting high goals

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Trinity University men's and women's swimming & diving teams are gearing up for their biggest meet of the season -- the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships at Palo Alto College.

"We're here after finals," said senior David Smith. "We take a week off for Christmas, and we're back to work before New Year's. That's three weeks of solid swimming, 11 practices a week. It's very rigorous, and right now is the time that we're in the best physical condition and the most broken down."

There's plenty on the line for both squads. The men's team has won seven straight conference titles, while the women have won a staggering 15 consecutive championships.

But this year, the focus has changed.

"Our goals are always to win conference, which we had done for so many years, but it kinda stopped there," said senior Paige Johnson. "Now a lot of us are looking toward Nationals. Our coaches are trying to push us farther."

"The sprinters have already started our taper -- backing off of training for the rest of the year so that we can hit our goal times and have our fastest meet in February," explained senior Cole Rezsofi. "It's all so we can make Nationals. That's the mindset right now. We're in the water thinking about technique, making everything perfect and hoping for that perfect race."

The change in mentality mirrors a change at the top of the coaching tree. Scott Trompeter assumed the role of head coach last season, taking over for longtime Tigers head coach John Ryan. Trompeter is a San Antonio native; he graduated from Reagan High School, swam for the University of Texas and qualified for the 2008 U.S. Olympic Trials. He's also served as an assistant coach for the University of the Incarnate Word's swim team prior to joining the Tigers program, and he's right at home coaching the Tigers.

"I'm really happy to be in San Antonio," Trompeter said. "My whole family is here. I've known my now assistant, once head coach, John Ryan since I was a little boy. He was one of my coaches growing up, and that's how I ended up at Trinity. This is where I started swimming, and being around family and friends makes it a lot more exciting more me."

"I remember when he took over, it was kind of a surprise to all of us," Smith said. "We didn't really know what to expect, but I've gone all four years with Scott, and I really appreciate his leadership. He seems to always know what's wrong with someone's stroke and how to handle things in and out of the pool."

Now in his second season as head coach, Trompeter has shifted his focus from growing into the role to raising expectations.

"I feel like things are running a lot smoother," Trompeter explained. "The first year wasn't bad, but it was just a whirlwind of new responsibilities and a new role that I was taking. I think we as a coaching staff are trying to generate a culture on the team that's striving for excellence and looking beyond just our own experiences and our own personal best times."

"I knew when Scott took over, we were going to have a lot more practices and a lot more dedication was going to be asked of us," said Johnson. "I think we've come from a team of people where swimming was a benefit to the social group you got through the swim team to now where we're really focused and here to swim."

The results speak for themselves.

Both the Trinity men's and women's teams have been ranked nationally this season, and several Tigers swimmers have cracked the top 25 in their best events, including sophomores Mabel Fowler in the 200-yard backstroke and Beau Tipton in the 200-yard butterfly. But the Tigers are also staying focused on what they can control -- namely swimming their best times at the most important moments.

"There's not an accolade goal that we as a staff have talked about," Trompeter said. "Always the goal as a coach in swimming is to get as many personal bests as we can. A successful season is always going to come from everyone swimming fast. If everyone's swimming faster than they've ever swam before, no matter what happens on the medal podium or whatever, it's a successful season for us."

"Being ranked definitely motivates us, but it doesn't change the team's atmosphere," Rezsofi said. "It's relaxed but intense. I don't know how else to describe it, but it's definitely something that we experience on this team. We're a really close team. We don't really look at the outside pressures and just focus on our goal at the end of the day."

"I have really enjoyed watching this team grow, and I think I've enjoyed it more year to year," Smith said. "I'd say that as a team we've built a really great community and we really support each other in what's going on in each others' lives. I would love to go out with the whole team having a really satisfying meet. That's my end goal, as a senior and as a captain. That we're all satisfied and it's all worthwhile."

The Tigers have one more dual meet -- they'll travel to Alabama to face Birmingham-Southern & Sewanee next Saturday. Trinity will then defend their conference championships at the SCAC Championships at Palo Alto College from Feb. 13-16.

