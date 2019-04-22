UIW's Sarea Alexander setting the bar for National excellence

For the University of the Incarnate Word track and field team, there has been one constant throughout 2019.

Sarea Alexander breaking records.

The standout senior and MacArthur High School alumna has made a name for herself on the national stage. On March 9, Alexander became the first Cardinal athlete to earn All-American honors by finishing 7th overall in the long jump at the NCAA Division I Track & Field Championships.

"I just got in my zone, went there to do a job and I got the job done," Alexander said. "I didn't put too much pressure on myself and I'm glad I was able to go. I said earlier in the season that if anyone is going to do it, it needs to be me, and I think it's just long overdue at this point. I knew coming out of MacArthur that I was destined to be great. I knew committing to UIW that I was destined to leave my mark and I feel like I am doing that."

"This was only our second year eligible for Division I Nationals, so to get an athlete into the NCAA indoor meet is pretty outstanding," explained head coach Derek Riedel. "It was pretty surreal watching her compete. She did it with poise and professionalism, and represented UIW and the city of San Antonio with pride."

Alexander's performance at nationals was a culmination of a remarkable indoor season. She set school records in both the long jump and triple jump, and became the first Cardinal athlete to win a Southland Conference title in multiple events at the Indoor SLC Championships.

But that taste of national exposure has changed her perspective and motivation.

"My approach definitely changes because now that I know it's attainable," Alexander explained. "I'm willing to go that much harder and push myself that much further. The end goal is Tokyo 2020 in the Olympics. We know the standards, we know the marks. Now it's just time to hit them each and every week."

"We want to win conference, be conference athlete of the year again, win Nationals and at the same time hit that Olympic standard," Riedel said. "Indoor gave her a lot of confidence. She jumped way better this indoor season than she ever has. She broke both of her records by a foot, if not more. She plans on staying here and training at UIW lifting weights and being a volunteer coach -- staying in the same environment that's helped her get to the point that she's at right now."

After taking a short break to rest and relax, Alexander has picked up right where she left off in the outdoor season. At the UIW Invitational, she delivered an all-time performance, setting a Southland Conference record in the triple jump at 44 feet 0.25 inches (13.42m). There have been eight triple jumps that eclipse 43 feet in conference history -- Alexander owns three of those jumps. She also turned in the second-best long jump in conference history at 21 feet 8 inches (6.60m). Her performance in the long jump is currently tied atop the individual standings as the furthest in the nation.

"I had to take a step back and really reflect on my mental toughness and self-talk," Alexander said. "Once I figured it out, I became my biggest fan. I told myself that I'm unstoppable if I put my mind to it."

"I think she's finally starting to realize that she's going to hit big jumps," said assistant coach Andrew Plentl. "The training is starting to show, and she's just performing out here. She's getting it done."

Alexander's performance earned her National Athlete of the Week honors from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association -- another accomplishment on what seems like an unstoppable march to the NCAA National Outdoor Championships in June.

"All I have to do is keep things small and work hard each week," Alexander said. "As long as I keep getting better every week, school records, conference records and national championships are all inevitable."

The Cardinals have two more outdoor meets on the road at Rice and Texas State before opening competition in the Southland Conference Outdoor Championships on May 3. The National Outdoor Championships will be held in Austin on June 5.

