UTSA, Trinity, & OLLU Volleyball still in contention for conference championships

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The college volleyball regular season is wrapping up with conference tournaments set to begin in early and mid-November, and a number of area teams are poised to make some noise in the postseason.

At the Division 1 level, the UTSA Roadrunners have rolled straight through their Conference USA competition and sit atop the conference standings with an 8-1 record. Winners of five in a row, the Roadrunners now prepare for an important showdown against Rice, the team right behind them in the conference standings, at home on Friday at 7 p.m. They will host Western Kentucky on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.

In the Southland Conference, the University of the Incarnate Word is coming off its second conference win this season, a 3-1 road victory over McNeese State on Tuesday. The win snapped a five-game skid and currently has the Cardinals at 3-7 in conference play. Next up for UIW is a pair of road games in Louisiana, starting on Thursday with a trip to Nicholls State.

At the Division III level, Trinity University has impressed against some of the stiffest competition in the nation. The Tigers are currently ranked ninth nationally and lead the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference with a 12-1 mark. The lone loss on their ledger came this past Saturday in a 3-2 decision against fourth-ranked Colorado College. Trinity will wrap up its four-game homestand on Wednesday against the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor before heading to Shreveport, Louisiana for a triple header at the SCAC Divisional Crossover on Saturday.

Texas Lutheran is hoping to maintain its momentum after going 2-1 at the SCAC A-C Crossover over the weekend. The Bulldogs are currently seventh in the conference standings with a 5-8 conference record, but are only a game behind Dallas University, which is in fourth. On Wednesday, TLU returns home to host Howard Payne University before heading to Shreveport for the SCAC Divisional Crossover on Saturday.

The standings have been shuffled in the Red River Athletic Conference. After opening conference play 5-0, Our Lady of the Lake University has hit a rough patch and now sits at 7-2. The Saints dropped a tough five set match to Wiley College on Seniors' Night this past Friday, but rebounded to sweep Jarvis Christian College on Saturday. Next up is a battle with the conference leaders, Hutson-Tillotson University, at home on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The St. Mary's Rattlers, meanwhile, have won six of their last seven games, and now find themselves sitting second in the Heartland Conference standings with a 6-2 record in conference play. The Rattlers will play their final five regular-season games on the road, starting with Texas A&M International on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

