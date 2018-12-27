Iowa State, Washington State pack Valero Alamo Bowl pep rally

SAN ANTONIO - - Few things capture pageantry, spirit and tradition better than college football. All three were on full display Wednesday at the Valero Alamo Bowl Pep Rally at the Arneson River Theater.

Friday, No. 13 Washington State will take on No. 24 Iowa State in the Valero Alamo Bowl. While the two schools hail from different conferences and different states, both are experiencing a football renaissance. Their fans have reacted appropriately, descending on the Alamo City and filling the theater to capacity during the pep rally.

"16 wins in two years and its only going up from there, said Iowa State fan Mark Hansen, who traveled from Ames, Iowa to watch the game. "It's been a long time since we've been this good."

Washington State fan Mark Churchman summed his team's rise: "We were in the doldrums there for a few years and now going to a bowl game for 5, 6 years in a row, its been fun."

The Cougars and Cyclones kick-off Friday's Alamo Bowl at 8 pm. The game will be televised on ESPN.

