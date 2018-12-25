Iowa State's Windham ready to wrap up career at home

ALAMO HEIGHTS - - Playing in a marquee bowl game is uncharted territory for the Iowa State Cyclones, but 14 hours from the campus in Ames, Iowa, one Cyclone feels right at home. Meet Will Windham, a Schertz native and Clemens High grad. He'll suit up the final time in his collegiate career in Friday's Valero Alamo Bowl.

"Its really unique. Honestly, I couldn't have asked for anything better, Windham said.

After spending the past five seasons over 1,000 miles from home, Windham's career has essentially come full circle. His final game will be played only 30 minutes from his parents' home.

"There's not a lot of players that get to end their college careers in their home town, so this is really special to me," Windham said.

Windham has seen playing time as a reserve offensive lineman, primarily at center. While you won't see his name on any all Big 12 lists, he has more than made his mark on his team.

"Will is one of those young men that is part of this special senior class and has embodied a lot of different things for this football team," said Iowa State Head Coach Matt Campbell. "He's really embraced a leadership role and when his number is called, he comes in and does a phenomenal job."

While he would have loved to stay and played collegiately in Texas, Windham says the decision to play at Iowa State was a perfect fit. He graduates in the spring with a mechanical engineering degree, and says he's proud to helped lay a foundation of success for the program.

"You do as much as you can as a person. Even though you don't always see the limelight, having a leadership role and doing whatever coach asks me to do is something that is really special," Windham said.

