Jackson, Wallace earn All-Conference USA accolades

SAN ANTONIO - UTSA sophomores Jhivvan Jackson and Keaton Wallace have earned All-Conference USA honors, in a voting of league coaches and media, it was announced by the league office on Monday afternoon.

A native of Bayamon, Puerto Rico, Jackson was tabbed to the first-team while Wallace – a product of Dallas – earned second-team accolades. It marks the second straight year for an all-league honor for the duo, as Jackson earned second-team accolades in 2017-18, Freshman Team honors and was voted as the league’s freshman of the year. Wallace was named to the Conference USA Freshman Team.

The leading scorer in C-USA, Jackson ranks 15th in the NCAA in averaging 22.4 points per game. He has added 4.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game. In league play, Jackson paces the circuit with 23.3 points, adding 4.2 rebounds per game. He has connected from 3-point land 99 times to rank second in UTSA single-season history and is shooting 83.7 percent (103 of 123) from the free-throw line. He has scored 20 or more points in 22 games this season, ranking second in UTSA single-season history and just behind Derrick Gervin’s 24 games of 20+ points.

A product of Euless Trinity High School in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Jackson topped 30 points three times in 2018-19, including a career-best 46 points in an overtime thriller at Western Kentucky, 30 points in an overtime winner at Marshall and a 32-point, 10-rebound double-double vs. Southeastern Oklahoma State. Jackson has totaled the third-highest career scoring average (20.4) in program history in just 57 games and 33 starts. He owns 1,162 career points, ranking ninth in school history.

Wallace, who prepped at Richardson High School, ranks third in C-USA with 20.5 points per game, adding 5.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals per outing. He owns the school-record with 120 makes from 3-point land in 2018-19, while ranking third in the league in free-throw percentage (83.7), 10th in 3-point percentage (39.0), first in 3-pointers made (3.9), 14th in blocks per game (0.7) and seventh in minutes played per game (34.7). He has 16 games with 20 or more points, including a stretch of seven consecutive games that included a 45-point outburst in a win at Marshall. He owns a pair of double-doubles in 2018-19, including 11 points and 10 boards vs. North Texas and 24 points and 10 boards at Middle Tennessee.

Wallace has added 22.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game in league play. Over his 66-game career, Wallace averages 15.6 points per game and has totaled 1,032 points to become the 17th member of the UTSA 1,000-point club.

UTSA (17-14, 11-7 C-USA) earned the No. 4 seed and a first-round bye in the Conference USA Championships. The Roadrunners will face the winner of the matchup of No. 5-seeded UAB and No. 12-seeded Middle Tennessee. The UTSA game is slated for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff at The Star in Frisco, Texas, and will be broadcast live via STADIUM on Facebook and on radio through Ticket 760 AM and goUTSA.com.

All-Conference USA First Team

Jon Elmore, Marshall

Ahmad Caver, Old Dominion

B.J. Stith, Old Dominion

Jhivvan Jackson, UTSA

Charles Bassey, WKU

All-Conference USA Second Team

Jon Davis, Charlotte

Brian Beard, Jr., FIU

Cortez Edwards, Southern Miss

Tyree Griffin, Southern Miss

Keaton Wallace, UTSA

All-Conference USA Third Team

Anthony Adger, Florida Atlantic

C.J. Burks, Marshall

Antonio Green, Middle Tennessee

Ryan Woolridge, North Texas

Zack Bryant, UAB

Taveion Hollingsworth, WKU

All-Freshman Team

Taevion Kinsey, Marshall

Umoja Gibson, North Texas

Chris Mullins, Rice

Efe Odigie, UTEP

Charles Bassey, WKU

All-Defensive Team

Brian Beard, Jr., FIU

Osasumwen Osaghae, FIU

Xavier Green, Old Dominion

Cortez Edwards, Southern Miss

Charles Bassey, WKU

