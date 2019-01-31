John Jay High holds pep rally for Super Bowl-bound alum

SAN ANTONIO - - There was a buzz inside John Jay High School on Wednesday that are usually reserved for Fridays in the fall. But Mustang faithful made one "super" exception: Josh Reynolds. The Jay alum and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver is set to play in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday.

Lorane Bergevin has worked at Jay for over four decades. She remembers Josh as just a kid.

"He always had a smile on his face," Bergevin said. "He was always willing to help someone, always pushing to do better and be better all the time for himself. He was awesome."

For current Jay students, having an alumnus who walked the very halls they do find success at the highest level is something they can find pride in.

"It's crazy to think about," said Jay defenisve back Jaylee Mendez. "We've got an actual alum from John Jay High School playing in the biggest game in sports. I can't wait to watch."

