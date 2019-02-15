Jordan Spieth commits to 2019 Valero Texas Open

Three-time major champion and 11-time PGA Tour winner Jordan Spieth has committed to play in the 2019 Valero Texas Open. The former Texas Longhorn will compete at the JW Marriott TPC resort course for the first time since 2015.

In his last appearance, Spieth finished as runner-up. He proceeded to earn his first major victory at The Masters a couple months later, then followed that up with a U.S. Open title en route to Player of the Year honors. Spieth won his third major title in 2017 at The Open Championship, joining Jack Nicklaus as the only players to win three legs of the Grand Slam before the age of 24. Entering this year’s Texas Open, Spieth is ranked 23rd in the world.

In addition to Spieth, the field will boast a number of the world’s best golfers. U.S. Open champions Jim Furyk and Graeme McDowell and PGA Championship winner Jason Dufner have all committed to the event. They will be joined by Boerne resident and past Valero Texas Open champion Jimmy Walker.

The 2019 Valero Texas Open is scheduled for April 4-7 at the TPC Oaks course, which is the week prior to The Masters.

